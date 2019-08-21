There is Only One Megastar and That is Amitabh Bachchan, Says Chiranjeevi

South superstar Chiranjeevi, who is sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in his upcoming film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, on Tuesday said that he considers the megastar as his mentor.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a biographical action film, directed by Surender Reddy. The movie chronicles the epic story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. Chiranjeevi plays the titular role and Bachchan will make an appearance as Reddy's guru.

"He is my real life mentor. There is only one megastar and that is Amitabh Bachchan. Nobody is near him. Working with him is an amazing experience. I am indebted to him a lot.

"My director wanted him to play the role of my guru in the film. It is a special character and he insisted me for Bachchan. So I called him and told him that I want him to play my guru in the film. It will take only a week's time. He immediately said yes. My heart felt thanks to the Indian megastar," Chiranjeevi said at the film’s Hindi teaser launch.

Besides Chiranjeevi and Bachchan, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also features Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Anushka Shetty.

It will release countrywide on October 2 in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.