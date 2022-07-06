There is Space For Talent Despite Nepotism in Bollywood: Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao embarked on his career in the film industry with an uncredited role in Rann. He rose to prominence with his ability to give pitch-perfect performances. He is often admired for getting into the skin of characters with a lot of conviction.

On Day 2 of India Today Conclave East 2022, Rajkummar talked about how nepotism will always be there in Bollywood. Still, he feels that there is a lot of space for work and talent.

Rajkummar talked about his classmates Jaideep Ahlawat and Pratik Gandhi who are doing quite well in the entertainment industry. According to Rajkummar, OTT platforms have played a pivotal role in their recognition.

Talking about OTT platforms, some are of the opinion that it will lead to the decline of other art forms. Rajkummar strongly disagrees with this. According to him, traditional cinema halls will never decline due to OTT platforms. He feels that cinema and OTT platforms can co-exist and complement each other.

The Roohi actor feels that both platforms can produce great content if they engage in healthy competition. He was asked about his favourite OTT content. To this, Rajkummar replied that he has finished watching Dopesick and Stranger Things.

Besides indulging in these leisure activities, Rajkummar never forgets to shoulder household duties with his wife Patralekhaa. He said that he loves household work.

The White Tiger talked about his obsession with cleanliness. Rajkummar likes to see things in an organised and clean way. This is also one of the reasons he started doing things himself.

Apart from enjoying household responsibilities together, Rajkummar also wants to do a film with Patralekhaa. Both were last seen in the film CityLights. After this film, they were not seen in any project. Both actors love relationship dramas and wish to work on a project like Blue Valentine.

Rajkummar also talked about his struggle in Mumbai, his love for unconventional work and other aspects. He will be seen soon in a film titled HIT: The First Case.

