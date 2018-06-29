GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
There Must Be Space For Every Kind of Cinema: Adil Hussain

Adil Hussain says there should be space for all kinds of movies to promote an inclusive culture.

IANS

Updated:June 29, 2018, 9:59 AM IST
Image: Instagram/ Adil Hussain
Bangkok Actor Adil Hussain says there should be space for all kinds of movies to promote an inclusive culture.

On the popularity of offbeat cinema coming at par with Bollywood entertainers in recent times, Adil told IANS: "I think it is a very good sign and I think we (the industry members) are becoming inclusive and recognising different kinds of cinema.

"There should be space for all kinds of cinema. I love watching a Bollywood entertainer but I also love watching very endearing and realistic movies. It's a very wonderful time."

The actor spoke on the sidelines of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, where he was nominated in the Best Actor category for Mukti Bhawan.

He said it's a landmark film for him.

"If I count three (of my favourite) films, Mukti Bhawan is one of them because of the content. It talks about something we don't talk about... and that is death."

The movie, directed by Shubhashish Bhutiani, is about a son who is forced to set his job aside to accompany his elderly father, who wishes to attain salvation in the holy city of Varanasi.

