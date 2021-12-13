'There, There, There': Funny Clip From 83 Shows How Kapil Dev Set Field in WC Final

The makers are leaving no stone unturned to maintain the hype and excitement around the upcoming biographical sports drama ‘83’ starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. As the day of its theatrical release nears, the actors and makers have been promoting the movie by sharing trivia, clips, Behind The Scenes (BTS) on social media. Now, Ranveer Singh has shared a video of Indian Cricket legends sharing an interesting anecdote from their experience at the 1983 cricket World Cup.

In the clip, Ranveer, who is playing former Indian captain Kapil Dev, is seen guiding cricketer Balwinder Sandhu, played by Ammy Virk, on the field. The video also shows former cricketer Balwinder Sandhu recalling the moment from the tournament which was recreated in the film. Sandhu can be seen talking about the situations when he was going to bowl against the West Indies.

The video shared by Ranveer shows Balwinder Sandhu sharing an anecdote from the 1983 world cup during an event, where other cricketers, including Kapil Dev, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, and others are sitting beside him on stage.

Sandhu recalled being told by Kapil about the field he had set. He says, “Kapil came to me and said, ‘Sardar, bahut tight. We will keep a fielder there, there and there’, and left. I asked him, ‘where?’ He said, as if offended, ‘This is the final, take it seriously.’ Everybody present on the stage could not help but laugh.

Sharing the video on his social media handles, Ranveer wrote, “Cricket Experts are still trying to decode the field positions- ‘There, There and There!’”

83 is based on the life of former cricketer Kapil Dev, who led India to the World Cup victory in 1983. The trailer showed recreated scenes of the nail-biting moment during the final match of the 1983 world cup on June 25 at Lord’s in London. The film directed by Kabir Khan is all set to release on December 24, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

