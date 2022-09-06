'There Was a Story': FB Post of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Father Has Naga Chaitanya in it

When one of the former star couples of the Telugu film industry, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya decided to part ways, it came as a major shock to their fans and the industry as a whole. Even their own respective families had been taken by surprise, with reports that Chaitanya’s father Nagarjuna had tried his best to get the estranged couple reconciled.

Joseph Prabhu, Samantha’s father, also responded to his daughter’s divorce. Since learning of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s breakup, he claimed that his mind had gone blank. In an earlier interaction with a media portal, he said that he had faith that things would get better. Even though he was stunned by the choice, he was sure Samantha had given it some thought. He expressed how much he loved Samantha and Chaitanya and how his family would always treasure their time with Chaitanya.

However, things look bleak as far as reconciliation is concerned and in a recent Koffee With Karan episode, Samantha made it clear that things were still bitter between her and Chaitanya. But looks like her father Joseph Prabhu is still not over the shock of the separation, which is evident from a recent Facebook post of his.

On his Facebook page, Joseph Prabhu recently posted some memories that include images from Sam and Chay’s wedding. Despite the couple’s assertions to the contrary, this post demonstrates that Sam’s family hasn’t forgotten about Naga Chaitanya. In a melancholic caption, he lamented that there was once a story not long ago, but it does not exist anymore.

Samantha and Chaitanya fell in love during the shooting of their 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave and dated for 7 years before marrying in 2017. They announced their decision to split in 2021, citing irreconcilable differences.

