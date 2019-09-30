There Was A Time I Had 14 Flops And Believed My Career Was Over, Recalls Akshay Kumar

One of the most prominent actors of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is known to be a self-made actor who carved a niche for himself. But even in a career spanning close to three decades now, Kumar had a dark period, where he delivered fourteen flops and thought his career would go for a toss.

Speaking at the grand launch of HT GIFA, he said, “There was a time when I had 14 flops and I believed my career was over. I was dejected, but it was my training as a martial artist that came handy. It teaches you discipline." Taking his failures as a learning experience, he added, “It was my learning from the 14 flops that helps me deliver hits today.”

View this post on Instagram 👓 A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Jan 14, 2019 at 10:57pm PST

HT GIFA is Delhi-NCR’s biggest neighborhood football tournament, at was recently held at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi.

Having started majorly with action films due to his inclination towards martial arts, thus getting the name Khiladi, Akshay is now known to have aced other genres too. While his performance in comedy movies such as Hera Pheri, Welcome, etc. evergreen, the crime-thriller Rustom won him the National Award for Best Actor. Movies on social issues like Padman or Toilet Ek Prem Katha also won him praises, not to forget the trolls that say that he shows keenness on movies relating to Indian histories such as Airlift or the most recent Mission Mangal.

Talking about his next Housefull 4, the trailer of which was recently launched, the actor joked “I am going to lose all the respect I have earned with serious cinema with Housefull 4.”

“Every time I want a break, I do a Housefull film. It is a fun film; I have fun on the sets. Having said that, making people laugh with slapstick is the toughest of jobs,” he added.

Housefull 4 releases on October 26, 2019.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.