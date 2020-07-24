There was an Actor in India Who Reminded Me of Heath Ledger: Shekhar Kapur

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur took to social media and remembered his Hollywood venture The Four Feathers, starring Heath Ledger, Wes Bentley, Djimon Hounsou and Kate Hudson. Additionally, Shekhar mentioned, "There was an actor in India that reminded me of Heath Ledger."

Shekhar shared a fan club's post on Heath on his Twitter handle and expressed his opinion on one of Hollywood's top actors, who passed away in 2008 due to an accidental overdose of prescription drugs. Heath was only 28 when he died and was a very promising actor. In fact, Heath's 2008 film The Dark Knight, which released post his death, saw him play one of the most iconic film characters in history of Hollywood, i.e., the Joker.

Check out Shekhar's post on social media regarding Heath and an actor in India who reminded him on the Hollywood star.

There was an actor in India that reminded me so much of Heath Ledger .. https://t.co/DtEkFqZuE8 — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 23, 2020

Earlier, Shekhar has revealed how a studio had insisted that he cast a star in his Hollywood directorial debut, Elizabeth. He recalled insisting on going with his heart and roping in the "unknown girl" Cate Blanchett back in 1998.

Later, Cate got global fame for portraying Elizabeth I in the Hollywood drama, for which she won the BAFTA Award as Best Actress and earned her first Oscar nomination in the Best Actress category.

Elizabeth was my first Hollywood film. I had noticed an unknown girl called Cate Blanchett who I wanted to play Elizabeth. My agent said Studio wanted a star and if I kept insisting on an unknown actor, they will replace me. I said i had to go with my heart. The rest is history. — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 19, 2020

Shekhar has recently announced that he would like to work on his ambitious movie Paani and dedicate it to Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away on June 14.