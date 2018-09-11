English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
When Rashmika Mandanna Got Candid About Her Relationship With Rakshit Shetty
According to several media reports, Rashmika apparently decided to end her relationship because she wanted to focus on her career.
Instagram/Rashmika Mandanna
Popular Telugu and Tamil actor Rashmika Mandanna, who got engaged to Rakshit Shetty last year in a grand ceremony, has reportedly called off her engagement. According to several media reports, the actress apparently decided to end her relationship because she wanted to focus on her career and didn't want to settle down so soon.
A report on Deccan Chronicle quoted a source close to the actress as saying, "Rashmika made the decision after consulting with her parents, family elders and friends. It was a tough decision to make, but she is showing a lot of character in overcoming this personal and emotional setback. She has been receiving some exciting offers in Telugu and Kannada, and wants to cement her place in both the industries."
However, neither Rashmika nor Rakshit has confirmed the reports till now.
Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Rashmika had opened up about her relationship with Rakshit.
She had shared, “Actually, there was no proposing or anything as such. We don’t really know when it all started."
In another old interview to the website, she had said, “I wanted to get married to a guy who was not from a film background, who would come back home from a typical desk job and spend the rest of the evening with me, and wanted him to give me full attention. Rakshit is completely opposite to that. He is from the industry, he can’t give me enough time given his commitments and he is very unromantic."
On the work front, Rashmika is basking in the success of her recently released Geetha Govindam.
