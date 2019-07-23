There was No Time to React, Says Rishi Kapoor on His Treatment in New York

It has been almost 10 months that Rish Kapoor headed to the US for cancer treatment. Since then, many people from the film fraternity have visited him in New York. While his wife and actress Neetu Kapoor has been living with him in NYC, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and son Ranbir Kapoor have been by his side with frequent visits.

Opening up about his illness and moving to New York, the actor said that there was no time for a reaction as his son Ranbir immediately flew with him to New York. "There was no time to react. I was shooting in Delhi. I was on the sixth-day shoot of a new film when my son (Ranbir Kapoor) and a close family associate came to Delhi, spoke to my producers and explained the problem. By evening, they got me to Mumbai and soon after, they flew me to New York. I had no time to react or introspect. My son literally forced me into the aircraft and flew here with me. The acceptance comes gradually," Times of India quoted the actor as saying.

Having spent a considerable amount of time during his treatment, Kapoor plans to come back to India by the end of August. He said,"People may wonder what I am doing in America for so long. I move around, eat, drink, shop and watch films. I can’t come home because I am bound by the hospital — I am under treatment and under observation."

"For me, this has taken great patience, else I would have left this place and come back to Mumbai a long time ago. The treatment requires you to behave a certain way. From one treatment to another, it takes weeks. That’s why I have been here for nine-and-a-half months. I am hoping to come back by the end of August. I have seen all four seasons of this city (New York)," the actor added.

In April, his elder brother, actor Randhir Kapoor confirmed to PTI that he was on the road to recovery and was "almost cancer free". A slew of family, friends, celebrities from across film and business world have shown up every other day by Rishi's side to keep him happy and entertained. These included Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anupam Kher.

