Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

There was Strange Inherent Comfort with Brad Pitt, Says Leonardo DiCaprio

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio says working with Brad Pitt on Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' was an incredible experience.

PTI

Updated:January 5, 2020, 7:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
There was Strange Inherent Comfort with Brad Pitt, Says Leonardo DiCaprio
Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio says working with Brad Pitt on Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' was an incredible experience.

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio says working with Brad Pitt on Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" was an incredible experience.

The actor said they both clicked instantly and were on the same page while portraying their respective characters in the film, which was well received across the globe. DiCaprio played an ageing, out-of-work actor, Rick Dalton, in the film set in 1960s' Hollywood, while Pitt essayed the part of his stunt double and confidante Cliff Booth.

''What was very interesting about working with Brad was this strange inherent comfort and ease that we really both clicked into day one. It didn't need a lot of prep work. We talked about the script, and we instinctively knew that dynamic and relationship, and who these guys were to one another," the actor, 45, told Deadline.

Calling Pitt, 56, an incredible professional, DiCaprio said they improvised a lot in the film. "When there is a scene that he has in his head, you hold it as a modern-day type of Shakespeare dialogue. If there's a scene that is in his head that is written a specific way, you say those lines as they're written," he added.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram