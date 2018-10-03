There Will be Violence on Bigg Boss 12 Set If Tanushree Dutta Enters the House: MNS

Youth wing of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) today handed over a letter to Bigg Boss makers at the show's Lonavala set, threatening them of violence if #TanushreeDutta enters the house pic.twitter.com/OeGoooqj0M — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2018

Recently, there were a few reports doing the rounds that Tanushree Dutta might participate in the new season of Bigg Boss with her younger sister Ishita Dutta. However, the rumours were soon overshadowed by the controversy which started with Tanushree accusing actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the set of 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss.Dutta accused Patekar of misbehaving with her verbally and physically while filming a dance number for the film. She also claimed that Patekar allegedly called members of Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party on the set to intimidate her when she refused his advances.The actress has reportedly been receiving threats of a violent attack ever since her interviews were carried by different publications.Now, the youth wing of the MNS party has handed over a letter to the makers of Bigg Boss 12 on their Lonavla set, threatening violence if Tanushree would be invited on the show, reports ANI.On Tuesday in a statement, Tanushree had said, “Raj Thackeray's MNS party in an interview given to a leading daily (Navbharat times) has threatened me with a violent attack. This on top of other threats issued to me from Nana's side. Amidst all this the Mumbai police has reached out and offered their support. They have promised me 24 hours police protection and have posted their armed personnel around my home. I would like to thank the Mumbai police force for coming forward to protect me and helping me strengthens my resolve.”However, the Maharashtra Government has said that the police protection given to Tanushree is not against Nana.Deepak Vasant Kesarkar, Minister of State, Home, Maharashtra, told ANI, “Protection has been given against certain incidents that had happened and not against Nana Patekar. Unless there is a complaint you can't accuse a person of his status because he isn't only an actor but also a very well known social worker.”