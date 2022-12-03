‘There Will Not Be Another Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan’: Jaideep Ahlawat on the Last Era of Stardom

Hindi cinema has witnessed the rise of several superstars whose fanbase has transcended boundaries. While actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan enjoy global prominence, Jaideep Ahlawat believes that no new-age actor can replicate the stardom that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan enjoy. While promoting his recently released film An Action Hero, Jaideep Ahlawat was asked if he thinks cinema is changing, and the stardom is fading out.

Speaking to ETimes, Jaideep Ahlawat said he thinks that things change every decade and that all types of films should be made. He also mentioned that this is the last era of stardom and adds that there could not be another Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan. “I think things change every ten years. I think all types of films should be made. There was a time when if a film runs for 25 weeks i.e. Silver Jubilee, it would be considered a success. Today, if a film runs for a week, it’s considered a success. That’s how life is now. I am sure this is the last era of stardom. I don’t think anyone could be another Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan. Now you will be judged for every work. Now there will be very few faces that you will give leverage even if they do some bad films”.

The actor also spoke about why Hindi films are not working at the box office. He said that it’s a “phase” because everyone is “ignoring the fact that all of us have come out of a pandemic. Things haven’t got normalised completely yet. People are still scared about going to crowded places."

When asked if the actor was happy with where he has reached, Jaideep revealed that the “desire for progress never stops." He added that he always wants to do something new, different, and big every day. The actor further stated, “After Raazi, I have been wanting to direct a film too. I want to grow not just as an actor but as a film student. The hunger of that film student in me is increasing”.

Jaideep Ahlawat is currently seen in Anirudh Iyer’s An Action Hero alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. The film was released on Friday, December 2, and has already been garnering heaps of praise from fans and critics. Meanwhile, the actor will next be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Verma.

