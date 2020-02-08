There's a Clear Winner in the Malang Vs Shikara Box Office Battle and It Is...

The major Indian films that are playing at the theatres since Friday are Mohit Suri's Malang and Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara: The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits. While the former is a dark thriller and suspense starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, the second film is the untold story of the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus from the Kashmir valley in the 1990s.

While Mohit Suri's multi-starrer has had a good headstart, it has not been able to get good critical reviews. It has been able to collect 6.71 crores in Day 1 according to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "#Malang is decent on Day 1... Should’ve grossed higher given its genre... National multiplexes contribute 50%+ of Day 1 biz... Mass circuits low... Needs to show more than normal jump on Day 2, though biz in #Delhi will be limited... Fri ₹ 6.71 cr. #India biz," he wrote on Twitter.

On the other hand, Shikara was seen gaining momentum in afternoon shows, while being mainly released in multiplexes. The film has collected Rs 1.20 crores on day 1. "#Shikara surprises on Day 1... Released at multiplexes mainly, the biz gathered momentum post noon shows [a norm nowadays]... Needs to double its Day 1 number on Day 2 and maintain the trend on Day 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 1.20 cr. #India biz," he further tweeted.

Even though Malang seems like a winner in the clash, Shikara's positive reviews and its socially relevant subject can change the fate of this week's box-office clash.

