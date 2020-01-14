There's A lack of Awareness About Acid Attack Survivors, Says Meghna Gulzar

Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, whose latest release Chhapaak starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey has been in theatres since January 10, hopes that the film opened the forum for discussion about the issue that will lead to real change in the society. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal whose PIL in supreme court helped regulate the sale of acid in India.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, the filmmaker said, “Chhapaak is an important story and we are all encouraged with the love being showered on us.”

“There is a lot of awareness on sexual assault and rape, which are crimes of violence against women, but acid violence, although it is rampant in our country, there is lack of awareness about it. Acid is going beyond crime against women and being weaponised. Men are being attacked and property disputes end up in attacks. Let’s hope this film starts a conversation on what could be probable solutions,” she further added.

On being asked about her inclination towards the crime genre, Gulzar said, “I wrote Chhapaak after Talvar but I shot Raazi. After Raazi, I wrote the script on Sam Manekshaw but made Chhapaak. Scripts have their own destiny. My films straddle two-three genres — such as crime-thriller, social drama, police procedural. I want to give my audience a fuller viewing experience with many elements."

The film opened with a positive critical response. The film's box office performance is yet to be seen.

