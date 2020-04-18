MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

There's No Room For Mood Swings, Says Sumeet Vyas On Wife Ekta's Pregnancy

Ekta Kaul and Sumeet Vyas

Ekta Kaul and Sumeet Vyas

Unable to satiate his wife's pregnancy cravings due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown, Sumeet seems a little dissapointed.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 18, 2020, 2:08 PM IST
Share this:

Actors Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul are expecting their first kid. The couple recently announced the same on thier social media. However, unable to satiate his wife's pregnancy cravings, Sumeet seems a little dissapointed.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “There is no room for mood swings. There is no room for cravings, she can’t demand anything and I can’t get anything for her. It is not a nice feeling. This is a time when ideally I would have preferred to pamper her with whatever she wants."

He further added, "One thing that we both really enjoy is that we twice or thrice a week, we go out for dinners. It keeps the romance alive. I always feel that we should never stop dating even if we are married. But that has stopped now, when it is most needed."

However, Sumeet said these are very small sacrifices that they are making, and in the larger scheme of things, they should be grateful for the things they have.

"The cops are very understanding and they saw a pregnant woman and didn’t stop us or anything," he added.

Sumeet further shared that they don't step out at all since they have all the necessary supplies at home.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,906

    +290*  

  • Total Confirmed

    14,378

    +543*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,992

    +225*  

  • Total DEATHS

    480

    +28*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 18 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,518,026

    +52,053*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,240,191

    +88,992*

  • Cured/Discharged

    568,343

    +26,842*  

  • Total DEATHS

    153,822

    +10,097*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres