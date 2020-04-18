There's No Room For Mood Swings, Says Sumeet Vyas On Wife Ekta's Pregnancy

Actors Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul are expecting their first kid. The couple recently announced the same on thier social media. However, unable to satiate his wife's pregnancy cravings, Sumeet seems a little dissapointed.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, “There is no room for mood swings. There is no room for cravings, she can’t demand anything and I can’t get anything for her. It is not a nice feeling. This is a time when ideally I would have preferred to pamper her with whatever she wants."

He further added, "One thing that we both really enjoy is that we twice or thrice a week, we go out for dinners. It keeps the romance alive. I always feel that we should never stop dating even if we are married. But that has stopped now, when it is most needed."

However, Sumeet said these are very small sacrifices that they are making, and in the larger scheme of things, they should be grateful for the things they have.

"The cops are very understanding and they saw a pregnant woman and didn’t stop us or anything," he added.

Sumeet further shared that they don't step out at all since they have all the necessary supplies at home.

