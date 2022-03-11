'There's Nothing I Can't Achieve: Actor Tejashri Pradhan's Post on Women's Day

Tejashri Pradhan has built a distinct reputation and personality for herself on the small screen. The Aggabai Sasubai actor, a fan favourite on the small screen, has also ventured into Marathi cinema. Recently, Pradhan shared a very inspirational message on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Pradhan’s post has become quite popular on social media.

Pradhan shared a picture of herself along with a very important message. She wrote, “I don’t sit around feeling sorry for myself nor let people mistreat me. If I fall, I will rise even stronger because I am a survivor, not a victim. I am in control of my life and there is nothing I can’t achieve. Happy Women’s Day, happy life.”

In the picture, Pradhan is seen in a checked shirt with her highlighted tresses styled in soft curls. Fans have been loving her outspoken, strong and daring personality. They have filled the comment section with appreciation.

Meanwhile, Pradhan’s performance as Shubhra in the family drama Aggabai Sasubai has been a fan favourite since its debut in 2019. Many praised Pradhan’s character, which has added to her popularity.

The narrative of the show centres around Shubhra, who has a close relationship with her widow mother-in-law Asavari, portrayed by Nivedita Saraf. Shubra tries her best to remarry her mother-in-law, but Asavari’s son Soham, portrayed by Ashutosh Patki, is opposed to her remarriage. The drama captivated the hearts of the audience with its intriguing plot, twists and turns.

Pradhan left the show after the first season, and she was substituted by Uma, who took over as Shubhra for season two.

Viewers have praised Pradhan’s performance and on-screen presence. Pradhan has appeared in theatres and Marathi films in addition to her work on the small screen.

