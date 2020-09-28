There's Romance But Enola And Tewkesbury's Relationship Not Defined: Louis Partridge On Enola Holmes

New Delhi: British actor Louis Partridge, who stars opposite Millie Bobby Brown in Netflix’s drama “Enola Holmes” as Viscount Tewkesbury, says initially there was supposed to be a kiss scene between their characters but ultimately the filmmakers opted for ambiguity and innocence. Before his role in “Enola Holmes”, Partridge, 17, played Piero de Medici in historical drama “Medici” and also appeared in live-action comedy film “Paddington 2”.

Partridge said the equation between his and Brown’s title character is “not just one thing” and he liked that element of uncertainty. “There was actually meant to be a kiss scene, not a kiss scene but like a little kiss on the cheek or something at the gates when I’m in my top hat and about to go in to vote. But we decided on the day to sort of leave it up in the air, which I think was really a good call,” Partridge told .