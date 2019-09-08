There's Some Misunderstanding or Provocation Behind This: Ranu Mondal On Daughter's Accusation

The overnight singing sensation Ranu Mondal is in the news yet again. Her daughter, Elizabeth Sathi Roy, had earlier accused the members of the club that took after her, for taking advantage of Ranu. Sathi had further claimed that Ranu’s manager had in fact threated to break her leg if she tried to contact her.

Sathi’s allegation were that the people around her are misunderstanding the money she has made, after receiving recognition on her singing. Ranu had recently got Rs 50,000 from a Kid’s singing reality show for her guest performance. “They don't let me talk to ma even over the phone. Tapan and Atindra want fame, so they have sidelined me... Tapan takes money from my mother in the pretext of buying goods for her daily use. They have taken Rs. 10,000 from ma's account and bought only a suitcase and a couple of nighties for her. I don't trust them at all,” she was quoted as saying by IANS.

Ranu, however, dismissed her allegations as "misunderstanding".5 According to a report in Hindustan Times, she said, “I think there’s some misunderstanding or maybe someone is provoking [Sathi] to say all these things. Atindra (the man who shared Ranu’s video on social media) and Tapan (Das; a club member) are taking good care of me. I’m unaware of them threatening Sathi.”

She says that now that she has been recognized for her art and recorded three songs with Himesh Reshammiya, money is not her concern but getting the opportunity to perform is enough. “Also, to survive we all need food, proper clothes and a decent place to stay; by God’s grace, I have all that now. Yes, they had taken Rs 10,000 but then that was used in buying household stuff, clothes, cooking gas and travel fares. It’s very important to trust people and I do that,” she added.

Atindra, however, has retorted to all the claims, calling them as ways to malign their image. He has said where had she been all these years. ”Where was she (Sathi) all these years? I understand that she would send Rs 200 or Rs 500 to Ranuji from time to time. But is that enough? Ranuji used to sing at Ranaghat station and would loiter around in the lanes and bylanes of Kolkata, why didn’t her daughter do something then? She is clearly trying to malign us.”

Ranu had married twice. Her first husband passed away and his second husband stays in Mumbai. She has a son and a daughter each from both the marriages.

