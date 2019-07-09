Take the pledge to vote

There's This Female Attention Now, Says Sunil Grover on Life Post Bharat's Success

Best known for playing Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati on Comedy Nights with Kapil, Grover played Salman Khan’s best friend in Bharat.

News18.com

Updated:July 9, 2019, 7:41 AM IST
There’s This Female Attention Now, Says Sunil Grover on Life Post Bharat’s Success
Image: Instagram/Sunil Grover
After years of doing comedy on television and radio, Sunil Grover has finally been able to strike it big in films. He featured in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha last year alongside Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan and more recently in Ali Abbas Zafar’s latest outing Bharat.

Though Pataakha was critically appreciated, it failed to get the box office rolling. However, with Bharat’s success, Grover has become popular among women, which he says is something he is not used to.

“I get so many compliments. But when women and girls come and give compliments is always special. They say ‘you are a good looking man, looked good in the film’. There’s this female attention now. I am not used to such compliments,” he told Hindustan Times.

Best known for playing Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati on Comedy Nights with Kapil, Grover played Salman Khan's best friend in Bharat, which also starred actors Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Sonali Kulkarni in important roles.

Talking about foraying into Bollywood, Grover added, “I feel I am on a journey, where I have to explore many things. I love playing characters in this medium (films). The journey has started well. I want to do so many characters, be it simple, complicated, funny, non-funny. It depends on what I get.”

