These 2 Telugu Actresses May Feature In Next Episode Of Unstoppable With NBK

The second season of the Nandamuri Balakrishna-hosted chat show Unstoppable with NBK is matching up to the grand success and popularity of the first season. The first two episodes have already been streamed on Aha OTT and have enthralled viewers. The first episode saw Balayya in a chat with former Andhra Chief Minister and his brother-in-law Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh which lead to many interesting political as well as personal revelations. The second episode was graced by actors Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Vishwak Sen and the trio had a blast on the sets.

Now, as all viewers are eagerly awaiting the third episode, reports are coming in about who the guests in the upcoming episode would be. If reports are to be believed, actresses Ramya Krishna and Raashi Khanna will appear on the next episode of Unstoppable with NBK. However, no promos or publicity material for the upcoming episode have been officially released yet. However, if they are true it is going to be really exciting for fans of Telugu cinema.

While Raashi Khanna was most recently seen in this year’s Pakka Commercial and Thank You, Ramya Krishna starred in Puri Jagannadh’s Liger where she played lead actor Vijay Devarakonda’s mother. It is also notable that Balayya and Ramya Krishna have appeared in a couple of movies together and it will be really interesting to see their chemistry and camaraderie on the talk show.

The makers of Unstoppable with NBK have hinted towards some upcoming guests for episodes that follow. In a fun stunt, filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas is contacted by Balayya and is being requested to appear on the show with a special guest in the promo video of the last episode. It is hinted that Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram Srinivas might soon feature on the talk show.

