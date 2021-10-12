These 3 South Stars Rejected Sandeep Reddy's ‘Spirit’ Before Prabhas Agreed To Do it

Actor Prabhas has become a pan-India star after the release of his two-part ‘Bahubali’. The audience loves to watch him on the big screen and the actor is leaving no stone unturned to treat his fans with as many movies as possible. Among the other films that are in line for Prabhas is Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’, which will also be the 25th film of the Bahubali actor. Prabhas announced the film on his Instagram handle. While fans are no doubt excited about the collaboration, the fact is that Prabhas was not the first choice for the project.

Director Sandeep approached three other heroes to do this film but all of them said no to it. Reports say that the film was initially offered to Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun. After all three of them declined the script, Prabhas gave the green single to the film. This is how the Bahubali superstar came on board with Sandeep. It is going to be a huge project for it’s Prabhas’ 25th film. Besides, the film will be released in eight languages, including five Indian and three foreign. Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Japanese, Korean and Chinese are the eight languages the film will be dubbed and released in.

The film is being bankrolled by T-series films, Bhushan Kumar and Bhadrakali Pictures. Prabhas’ fans look delighted by the announcement of this new venture. Both — the director and the lead actor associated with this film — are very well known. While everyone knows about Prabhas, Sandeep is the one who directed projects like Arjun Reddy and its Hindi version Kabir Singh.

Among other projects, Prabhas four films — Radhe Shyam, Salaar, Adipurush, Project K — lined up. While fans were already waiting for these four, they have one more exciting project to look up to.

