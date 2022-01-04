These 4 Actors, Not Gaurav Khanna, Were Approached First to Play Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguli and Gaurav Khanna’s on-screen chemistry in the hit Star Plus show Anupamaa continues to win the hearts of the TV audience. Gaurav has secured a special place by playing Anuj Kapadia, but not many know that he wasn’t the first choice for the role.

The makers approached four big actors of the industry before Gaurav. As per reports, makers first approached Gurmeet Chaudhary for Anuj’s role. The actor rejected the role because he could not connect with the character.

Karan Patel was also contacted for this role but he was busy with some other commitments. The makers of the show then offered this role to Gautam Gulati as well. However, he wanted to focus more on his film career. Hence, he said no to working in Anupama. The makers also approached Arhaan Behll to play Anuj, but he refused because he was busy working on some other show. Gaurav was the fifth actor approached for the role of Anuj. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Today, Anupama is one of the most popular shows of the Hindi TV industry and its popularity has only increased with time. The audience’s craze for Gaurav and his character Anuj is palpable. This role has brought Gaurav to the list of some of the most popular actors of the television industry. The show also maintains a good position in the TRP charts.

Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey are playing the four major characters of the show, which is getting interesting every passing day.

