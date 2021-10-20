These 5 Films With South Superstars in Lead Still Don't Have Release Dates

Most of the producers like to announce the release dates for their films as soon as they have some idea about when they will wrap shooting, editing and post-production work. But because of the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been some confusion about the release dates of some films. Even though the shooting for these films has been wrapped, their release dates are yet to be announced. These films — starring from Balakrishna to Ravi Teja — are waiting for the right release date for several days. While some of the movies have already taken some good dates for their release, others are still in line.

Let’s have a look at some of these films which are waiting for their release dates.

Akhanda – With Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, Akhanda has been directed by Boyapati Srinu. The release of the film got postponed due to the pandemic. The fans are eagerly waiting for the release of this action film. Produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under the banner of Dwaraka Creations, the fans are waiting for the makers to confirm the release date.

Khiladi – Ravi Teja’s action crime thriller directed by Ramesh Varma is waiting for its release date. Jointly produced by Satyanarayana Koneru and Varma under the banner of A Studios LLP, the film has Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Dimple Hayathi.

Thank You – There is no clarity on the release date of the Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna-starrer film. The director of the movie is Vikram Kumar and is being produced by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateshwara Creations.

Virata Parvam – Starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi in the leads, this period drama film does not have a release date yet. The fans are eagerly waiting for the release of this film directed by Venu Udugula.

Drishyam 2 – Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film was supposed to be released earlier but couldn’t and now is waiting for a new release date.

