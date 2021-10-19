These 6 Tollywood Directors Came Back With Big Hits in 2019 

The year 2021 has proven to be a good one for Tollywood directors following a tremendous share of hit movies at a wonderful run at the box office. The new-age films like Most Eligible Bachelor, Zombie Reddy, and Jati Ratnalu with engaging screenplays, received a good response from the critics and audiences alike.

Director Puri Jagannadh and Bommarillu Bhaskar came back to the A-list of directors with the stupendous successes of their recently released films. Here are six Telugu directors who have proved their mettle on the silver screen in 2021.

Bommarillu Bhaskar

Bhaskar’s last hit film at the Box Office premiered way back in 2016. The rom-com starring Siddharth and Genelia D’Souza in the lead role was hailed by the viewers for the actors’ performance and engaging screenplay. Since then, he hadn’t had a great response to his films until the release of the “Most Eligible Bachelor", which once again established that Bhaskar is here to stay.

Srikanth Addala

Addala made his directorial debut in 2008 with Kotha Bangaru and then gave a hit in 2013 with Lokam Seetamma Wakitlo Sirimalle Chettu. And after the last hit, Addala proved his ability again with his latest hit “Narappa" starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Priyamani, and Rajeev Kanakala.

Prashant Verma

Prashant Verma has delivered good movies like Ritu Goes Online, That is Mahalakshmi, Limitless among others over the years. Meanwhile, Prashant has hit the bull’s eye by attracting the masses with his latest outing Zombie Reddy.

Gopichand Malineni

The Malineni directorial starring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in Balupu was the last hit by the filmmaker. His recently released Krack starring the same actors has accumulated a good amount in the opening weekend.

Anudeep KV

Anudeep KV made his directorial debut in 2016 with Pittagoda, which was a huge hit on the silver screen. It was a small budget film with refreshing content breaking the barriers of the routine pattern. Anudeep’s latest hit Jati Ratnalu (2021) earned an estimated gross amount of Rs 65–70 crore.

Sampanth Nandi

Sampath’s last hit Rachcha (2012) starring Ram Charan and Tamanna in the lead roles was much praised by the viewers. The actors’ performance and the storyline received a positive response from the audience and the critics. His latest release Seetimaarr collected an estimate of Rs 100.10 crores in just 8 days.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.