These 7 Celebrities to be Locked up in Bigg Boss 14 House?

The most controversial reality show of television, Bigg Boss is all set to launch its 14th season and it seems like fans couldn’t hold their excitement to know about the contestants of the show. Several celebs are reported to be approached for the show. While many of them turned the offer down, seven names are reported to be confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 14.

News portal Koimoi has revealed the names of seven contestants that have been confirmed to enter the BB house. According to the report, Naina Singh, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkani, Shagun Pandey, Pavitra Punia, Kumar Janu and Sara Gurpal will be seen in Bigg Boss 14.

Apart from these, news of several TV celebs including Nia Sharma, Ali Gony, Akanksha Puri and Shivin Narang’s entry Bigg Boss house is also doing rounds. However, an official confirmation has not been released yet.

As the launch of the Bigg Boss 14 is approaching closer, the makers of the show seem to take the excitement of fans to the next level. Despite being delayed in its launch, the show has been continuously in the news for some or the other reason.

Many TV celebs like Jennifer Winget, Shubhangi Atre, and Namish Taneja have denied being the part of the show. Recently TV actor Amir Ali has also turned down the offer. The actor was offered a whopping amount by the makers of the show. Meanwhile, the show is delayed by a month. Earlier it was supposed to be launched from September 5, but now it is scheduled to premiere on Colors from October 3.

The makers of the show have already dropped a couple of promos with host Salman Khan on the internet. This season of the show will officially be called Bigg Boss 2020, in keeping with the events of the year. The contestants will also be quarantined before entering the house.