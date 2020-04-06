These Celebs Face Trouble as Buildings are Sealed After COVID-19 Positive Cases Found

As the government is testing more people each day, new cases of COVID-19 are being reported from various parts of India. Maharashtra seems to the worst-affected states of all, with 781 reported cases so far. Out of these, 469 cases have been reported in Mumbai alone.







The rising number of cases in the city has increased worries for a number of celebs. A lot of these stars are facing issues as their buildings are being sealed up after the reports of positive coronavirus cases within the complex.







A few days back, TV actors Aahana Kumra and Sushant Singh's Lokhandwala complex was sealed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The action was taken as a precaution after one of the building members tested positive for COVID-19.







While Aahana is currently in Ghatkopar with her sister, she shared the worries about her parents, who reside in the same complex.







Film producer Karim Morani is faced a similar fate after his bungalow was sealed and the family members were quarantined. The incident took place after his daughter Shaza Morani tested positive for the virus.







Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi participant Shivin Narang's building was sealed last Thursday after a corona patient was reported living in the premises. The building, situated near Infiniti Mall in Malad, is shared by several other celebrities.

In his interview with Mid-day, Shivin revealed, "We have no choice but to adhere to the guidelines. Residents have been told not to step out to buy essentials; we can place orders online or ask for home delivery. The essentials are being dropped at the main gate and we have to pick them up from there."







A person who returned from Spain was found positive in the complex. Though he is reported to live in D-Wing of the building, the BMC is taking also necessary precautions.







Another showbiz star who resides in the building is Manikarnika actress Ankita Lokhande. TV's popular star Sakshi Tanwar also lives in the same complex, so do couple Natasha Sharma and Aditya Redij, and Ashita Dhawan and Shailesh Gulabani, and Mishkat Verma.