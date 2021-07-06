These Cinematic Portrayals of Real Life Characters were Objected to

Filmmakers have often looked towards real life personalities and incidents for their dramatic outings on screen. However, sometimes cinematic portrayal tends to differ from the real life of a person and objections are raised. We take a look at times when families and individuals themselves objected to films on them.

Shannon Lee objects to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bruce Lee’s daughter Shannon has been against her father’s portrayal in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. A Bruce look alike is shown to be randomly picking fights on movie sets and Once Upon a Time… shows him getting beaten up by Brad Pitt’s character Cliff Booth in a friendly combat. Shannon most recently said that director Quentin Tarantino should take her father’s name off his lips.

Versace Family on American Crime Story

The Versace family said that they neither authorized nor had any involvement whatsoever in the TV series about the death of Gianni Versace. The series was partly based on a book on the 1997 murder and personal life of Gianni Versace but the family insisted that it be considered a work of fiction.

Olivia de Havilland sues Feud makers

Feud follows the well documented rivalry between between Hollywood actresses Joan Crawford and Bette Davis during and after the production of their psychological horror thriller film What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? Olivia De Havilland, who was played in the series by Catherine Zeta-Jones, claimed Feud damaged her “professional reputation for integrity, honesty, generosity, self-sacrifice, and dignity.” The lawsuit specifically called out the episode ‘And the Winner Is’.

Gunjan Saxena objects to scenes in a film based on her

Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl was said to portray the Indian Air Force in a negative light. Gunjan Saxena herself said that a scene in the film which shows her character, played by Janhvi Kapoor, in an arm wrestling match with a male officer never happened.

Mark Zuckerberg objected to The Social Network

Jesse Eisenberg was lauded for playing Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network. However, Mark himself hated the film. He said that the producers “made it seem like my whole motivation for building Facebook was so I could get girls, right? And they completely left out the fact that my girlfriend, I’ve been dating since before I started Facebook.”

Julian Assange asked Benedict Cumberbatch to turn down The Fifth Estate

Whistleblower Julian Assange got a cinematic version of himself in The Fifth Estate. Reportedly, Julian begged Benedict Cumberbatch to turn down the role in the biopic, calling it “toxic, deceitful" and “wretched." However, the movie was eventually made.

Gucci Family Dislikes Upcoming film The House of Gucci

Even while it is getting made, The House of Gucci has courted trouble over depiction. “Horrible” and “ugly” appear among published family comments about the casting of the movie that follows the story of Patrizia Reggiani, who was tried and convicted of orchestrating the assassination of Maurizio Gucci, her ex-husband and former head of the Gucci fashion house and the grandson of fashion designer and company founder Guccio Gucci.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here