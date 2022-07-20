These Cooku With Comali Contestants Approached For Bigg Boss Tamil 6

Comedian Pugazh is known for his witty responses and comic roles in many reality shows. He gained a massive fan following through the Star Vijay channel’s show Cooku with Comali. Now, rumours are rife that Pugazh could also be seen in Bigg Boss Tamil 6. There is still no official announcement about the participants of Bigg Boss Tamil 6.

Pugazh is not the only contestant from Cooku with Comali 3 to be approached for Bigg Boss Tamil 6. There are rumours that television host VJ Rakshan has also been approached to participate in the reality show. VJ Rakshan was also approached by the makers of Bigg Boss Tamil in the previous season, but due to some reason it could not work out.

Now as Cooku with Comali 3 is heading towards its end, VJ Rakshan is likely to say yes to Bigg Boss Tamil 6.

Cooku with Comali finale will be aired on July 24. at 15:00 P.M. Winner will receive a cash prize for Rs 10 Lakhs. Currently, there are 6 finalists for Cooku with Comali season 3. These finalists are Shrutika Arjun, Darshan, Vidyu Raman and Ammu Abhirami. Santhosh Prathap and Grace Karunas are also in the finalist team. Chefs Damodharan and Venkatesh Bhat judge this program.

Apart from Pugazh and VJ Rakshan, there are reports that folk singer Rajalakshmi is also approached for season six of Bigg Boss Tamil. Rajalakshmi became famous after the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise. She was the voice behind the chartbuster song Sami Sami.

According to reports, Bigg Boss Tamil 6 is going to kick start with a grand opening ceremony on October 2. Makers have confirmed that actor Kamal Haasan will host the sixth season. He had to leave the fifth season midway due to a busy schedule ahead of the release of Vikram. Actor Silambarasan hosted the show for the remaining episodes.

Previous seasons of Bigg Boss Tamil were equally successful. Third season received a lot of applause in comparison to other installments. Malaysian actor singer Mugen Rao was the winner of this season.

