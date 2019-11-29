These Films Prove Chadwick Boseman is Much More Than Black Panther
Chadwick Boseman, despite being known for his role as Black Panther, has acted in a variety of films. We have listed some of them here.
Image: Chadwick Boseman/Instagram
Chadwick Boseman, the King of Wakanda, is more than just a Marvel hero. He is a symbol for a world where peaceful co-existence is the norm.
Though the actor is better known as Black Panther, Boseman has built a reputation for himself as an actor much before his debut into the MCU. On his birthday here’s a look at Boseman’s roles in films that show the actor’s range.
42 (2013)
Chadwick Boseman’s role as Jackie Robinson was just his third role in a feature film. His portrayal of the young baseball player was one of the major winning points for the film. Boseman’s performance was praised for balancing the anger felt by Robinson with his control over his temper for the sake of the game. This is one film that proves the King of Wakanda knows how to play a real-life king as well.
Get On Up (2014)
If Marvel fans think that Boseman is an expert on playing serious and strictly disciplined roles, this film is for them. The film based on singer and dancer James Brown shows the unending energy and excitement he had despite the hurdles in his life.
Boseman’s energetic singing and dancing performances in the film set in the ‘80s make him almost unrecognisable.
Marshall (2015)
The on-screen version of Thurgood Marshall sees him in a thoughtful and quiet character that measures his words carefully. What makes his performance entertaining and amusing to watch is his growing and unshakeable confidence despite being thrashed and racially discriminated.
