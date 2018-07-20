English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
These Five Indian Web Series Are What You Should Be Streaming Right Now
With changing times, good old TV times have evolved to Netflix and chill for most millennials and those older and younger as well.
With changing times, good old TV times have evolved to Netflix and chill for most millennials and those older and younger as well.
With changing times, good old TV times have evolved to Netflix and chill for most millennials and those older and younger as well. Gone are the days when families used to sit together on Saturday evenings for movie nights. People today prefer streaming a web series on their laptop, wherein one can pause, rewind and watch anytime, ad-free. In this article, we’ve made a list of five Indian Web series that rocked the IMDB charts and made a place for themselves in the international arena.
Sacred Games
Everyone has been talking about the latest Netflix series Sacred Games. From the teaser to the trailer to now the episodes, everything about the show has piqued the audience's interest. Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane have left no stone unturned to keep audiences glued to the series, which is based on Vikram Chandra's bestselling novel by the same name. Also the cast is incredibly talented, featuring Nawazuddin Siddui, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. The crime-thriller show exposes the viewers to the corrupt underworld of Mumbai.
Breathe
Breathe is an engaging thriller offered by Amazon prime. Mayank Sharma the writer and director of the show simply asks one question through the series, “how far will you go to protect the one you love?” The story revolves around lives of two ordinary men faced with extraordinary circumstances. Starring R.Madhavan, Amit Sadh, Hrishikesh Joshi, Sapna Pabbi and Neena Kulkarni in lead roles is a must watch.
Inside Edge
Featuring Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha,Tanuj Virwani and Angad Bedi, Inside Edge is one of the most watched Amazon Originals. A cricket based series, the show is set around a fictional T20 Team "Mumbai Mavericks", where everyone is guided by their own selfish interest. From sex, money to power play in politics, the series touches on everything.
The Test Case
The story of female protagonist Captain Shikha Sharma can be streamed on the ALT Balaji App and its associated websites. The storyline revolves around her journey of overcoming challenges at home as well as at workplace. Starting from talking about the physical challenges for a soldier to discussing about making enemies and friends, The Test Case has it all. Nimrat Kaur playing the lead role is a delight to watch. The show defines the strength of a women to a completely different level.
Laakhon Mein Ek
Amazon Original Laakhon Mein Ek is a story about a 15-year-old trying to solve Life's multiple choice questions. Director Abhishek Sengupta builds up the stress and frustration the protagonist is going through when he is forced to join an IIT coaching institute called Genius Infinity, where he finds himself a misfit, unable to cope with the syllabus. The 15-year-old Akash does not want to be do this, he wants to make mimicry videos and post them online. The show is a take on Indian parenting and education.
Also Watch
Sacred Games
Everyone has been talking about the latest Netflix series Sacred Games. From the teaser to the trailer to now the episodes, everything about the show has piqued the audience's interest. Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane have left no stone unturned to keep audiences glued to the series, which is based on Vikram Chandra's bestselling novel by the same name. Also the cast is incredibly talented, featuring Nawazuddin Siddui, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. The crime-thriller show exposes the viewers to the corrupt underworld of Mumbai.
Breathe
Breathe is an engaging thriller offered by Amazon prime. Mayank Sharma the writer and director of the show simply asks one question through the series, “how far will you go to protect the one you love?” The story revolves around lives of two ordinary men faced with extraordinary circumstances. Starring R.Madhavan, Amit Sadh, Hrishikesh Joshi, Sapna Pabbi and Neena Kulkarni in lead roles is a must watch.
Inside Edge
Featuring Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha,Tanuj Virwani and Angad Bedi, Inside Edge is one of the most watched Amazon Originals. A cricket based series, the show is set around a fictional T20 Team "Mumbai Mavericks", where everyone is guided by their own selfish interest. From sex, money to power play in politics, the series touches on everything.
The Test Case
The story of female protagonist Captain Shikha Sharma can be streamed on the ALT Balaji App and its associated websites. The storyline revolves around her journey of overcoming challenges at home as well as at workplace. Starting from talking about the physical challenges for a soldier to discussing about making enemies and friends, The Test Case has it all. Nimrat Kaur playing the lead role is a delight to watch. The show defines the strength of a women to a completely different level.
Laakhon Mein Ek
Amazon Original Laakhon Mein Ek is a story about a 15-year-old trying to solve Life's multiple choice questions. Director Abhishek Sengupta builds up the stress and frustration the protagonist is going through when he is forced to join an IIT coaching institute called Genius Infinity, where he finds himself a misfit, unable to cope with the syllabus. The 15-year-old Akash does not want to be do this, he wants to make mimicry videos and post them online. The show is a take on Indian parenting and education.
Also Watch
-
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- After Wimbledon Triumph, Novak Djokovic Writes Emotional Letter to Fans
- Reliance Jio Effect: Vodafone Doubles 4G Data Limit on Rs 199 Prepaid Plan
- Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar Are the Perfect 'Pouting Soul Mates'; Here's Proof
- Sonam Kapoor Looks Like the Perfect Summer Bride in Her Latest Photoshoot; See Pics
- WhatsApp Will Modify Content Verification Method Used in Mexican Elections For India
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...