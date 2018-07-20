These Five Indian Web Series Are What You Should Be Streaming Right Now

With changing times, good old TV times have evolved to Netflix and chill for most millennials and those older and younger as well. Gone are the days when families used to sit together on Saturday evenings for movie nights. People today prefer streaming a web series on their laptop, wherein one can pause, rewind and watch anytime, ad-free. In this article, we’ve made a list of five Indian Web series that rocked the IMDB charts and made a place for themselves in the international arena.Everyone has been talking about the latest Netflix series Sacred Games. From the teaser to the trailer to now the episodes, everything about the show has piqued the audience's interest. Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane have left no stone unturned to keep audiences glued to the series, which is based on Vikram Chandra's bestselling novel by the same name. Also the cast is incredibly talented, featuring Nawazuddin Siddui, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. The crime-thriller show exposes the viewers to the corrupt underworld of Mumbai.Breathe is an engaging thriller offered by Amazon prime. Mayank Sharma the writer and director of the show simply asks one question through the series, “how far will you go to protect the one you love?” The story revolves around lives of two ordinary men faced with extraordinary circumstances. Starring R.Madhavan, Amit Sadh, Hrishikesh Joshi, Sapna Pabbi and Neena Kulkarni in lead roles is a must watch.Featuring Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha,Tanuj Virwani and Angad Bedi, Inside Edge is one of the most watched Amazon Originals. A cricket based series, the show is set around a fictional T20 Team "Mumbai Mavericks", where everyone is guided by their own selfish interest. From sex, money to power play in politics, the series touches on everything.The story of female protagonist Captain Shikha Sharma can be streamed on the ALT Balaji App and its associated websites. The storyline revolves around her journey of overcoming challenges at home as well as at workplace. Starting from talking about the physical challenges for a soldier to discussing about making enemies and friends, The Test Case has it all. Nimrat Kaur playing the lead role is a delight to watch. The show defines the strength of a women to a completely different level.Amazon Original Laakhon Mein Ek is a story about a 15-year-old trying to solve Life's multiple choice questions. Director Abhishek Sengupta builds up the stress and frustration the protagonist is going through when he is forced to join an IIT coaching institute called Genius Infinity, where he finds himself a misfit, unable to cope with the syllabus. The 15-year-old Akash does not want to be do this, he wants to make mimicry videos and post them online. The show is a take on Indian parenting and education.