These Hilarious Memes From Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Film Luka Chuppi are Newest Internet Rage

The trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi dropped on Thursday. Kartik who essays the role of Guddu takes a cue from Bollywood's extended wedding season and decides to get hitched. He proposes his to-be-wife, Rashmi (played by Kriti), with an inverted ring. However, the tables flip when keeping up with the modern trend, Rashmi proposes a live-in relationship instead of the wedding. In comes the complications- what to do and what not to do?The trailer was indeed a fun ride as the actors and the supporting cast juggle to come out of the chaos. Soon after the trailer was up, social media was flooded with hilarious memes having two scenes in particular. One where Kriti asks Kartik, 'Bhaisahab yeh kya kar rahe ho? and the other when Pankaj Tripathi blurts out at the actor saying, 'Sharam na aayi tujhe yeh sab karne se pehle?'. Ranging from Hardik Pandya's comments on Koffee With Karan to PUBG, these memes will give you a good laugh. Take a look.In the trailer, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan can be seen living through the complicated commitments of a live-in relationship in this frivolity-filled journey, although barely. They have pretensions to keep up, lies to tell and save face when they come up with contrasting testimonies in front of strangers. And of course, there is 'the family'. Despite the ongoing hassles, they somehow manage to keep personal emotions at bay.The film, also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Vinay Kumar, promises to be a rom-com, based in an assuming society. The people, as such, will take advantage of your situation, suggest ways to crook acceptable social norms and generate humour in the process. Luka Chuppi translates to the game of hide and seek. Guddu and Rashmi are playing this game with expectations and truth.Luka Chuppi is slated to hit the screens on March 1.