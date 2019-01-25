These Hilarious Memes From Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon Film Luka Chuppi are Newest Internet Rage
The trailer of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Luka Chuppi dropped on Thursday and soon after hilarious memes followed it.
Image courtesy: Twitter
The trailer was indeed a fun ride as the actors and the supporting cast juggle to come out of the chaos. Soon after the trailer was up, social media was flooded with hilarious memes having two scenes in particular. One where Kriti asks Kartik, ‘Bhaisahab yeh kya kar rahe ho? and the other when Pankaj Tripathi blurts out at the actor saying, ‘Sharam na aayi tujhe yeh sab karne se pehle?'. Ranging from Hardik Pandya's comments on Koffee With Karan to PUBG, these memes will give you a good laugh. Take a look.
#LukaChuppiTrailer— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) January 24, 2019
Jamie Lannister - * Touches Cersei for the first time*
Cersei - pic.twitter.com/VPb5qVun5x
#LukaChuppiTrailer— Ashutosh Singh (@ashusarcastic) January 24, 2019
When you choose Bcom after taking Maths in 12th pic.twitter.com/csTtRwT01l
When Google Maps is suggesting a right turn but your Autowala takes a left. #LukaChuppiTrailer pic.twitter.com/8CMILYRyJs— Bade Chote (@badechote) January 24, 2019
Whenever a guy makes video on TikTok.— Anshul Mahajan (@2794_anshul) January 24, 2019
People:#LukaChuppiTrailer pic.twitter.com/HgRFzuuOkr
When I open my books to study but ends playing Pubg.#LukaChuppiTrailer— Jaivrat_Singh (@Singh_Sarcasm) January 25, 2019
Books to me : pic.twitter.com/NnA56sI6o9
*Whenever I try to study #LukaChuppiTrailer— Karan (@Troller_talk) January 24, 2019
Mobile: pic.twitter.com/cswbEWqyIt
#LukaChuppiTrailer— sheतल ❄ (@diwani_shetl) January 24, 2019
*Me when a random Guy DM me
"I love you"* pic.twitter.com/Aw2kmX4sUY
*When Hardik Pandya reached his home after that #KoffeeWithKaran show*— Subham (@subhsays) January 24, 2019
*His family member to him*
#LukaChuppiTrailer pic.twitter.com/e5nrE0SEyP
Christopher Nolan when someone watches his film on a mobile phone: #LukaChuppiTrailer pic.twitter.com/mnkLkUi1Vu— Sid (@SidKSchrute) January 24, 2019
In the trailer, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan can be seen living through the complicated commitments of a live-in relationship in this frivolity-filled journey, although barely. They have pretensions to keep up, lies to tell and save face when they come up with contrasting testimonies in front of strangers. And of course, there is 'the family'. Despite the ongoing hassles, they somehow manage to keep personal emotions at bay.
The film, also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Vinay Kumar, promises to be a rom-com, based in an assuming society. The people, as such, will take advantage of your situation, suggest ways to crook acceptable social norms and generate humour in the process. Luka Chuppi translates to the game of hide and seek. Guddu and Rashmi are playing this game with expectations and truth.
Luka CXhuppi is slated to hit the screens on March 1.
