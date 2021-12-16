These Leading Ladies of Tamil Cinema Were Everyone's Favourite in the 80s

The leading ladies of the 1980s Tamil Cinema captivated the hearts of the audience. Their mere presence on screen evoked cheers of joy. The fans would spend their hard-earned money to catch a glimpse of their favourite star in theatres, for TV was still not as prominent as it’s today.

So today we have brought you the list of several female leads of the time.

Sridevi

Fans went crazy about Sridevi right from her first film. She debuted as a child artist in the 1967 Tamil film, Kandhan Karunai, and soon entered the film industry as the leading lady as well. The Tamil fans, mesmerised by her beauty, loved her song ‘Senthurup Poo’. Her role in the Hindi film Mr India, starring Anil Kapoor, was also much loved and appreciated.

Ambika-Radha sisters

The Ambika-Radha sisters were loved in Tamil cinema in the eighties. Both made their debut with Bharathiraja’s film.

Revathi

Revathi was the first choice for all the directors for family-style characters in the 80s. The Tamil fans loved Revathi playing the character of a housewife. The actor starred in ‘Kai Kodukum Kai’, ‘Pudumai Pen’, ‘Unnai Naan Chandin’, ‘Oru Kaitin Diary’ and ‘Mauna Ragam’.

Shoba

Shoba had won the hearts of fans with her charm and realistic acting. She also worked in a hit film starring Pratap Botan.

Nadia

Actor Nadia was known for her dresses in the Tamil Cinema. Nadia’s fan following went way beyond male circles as women loved her equally. The actor had formally learnt Bharata Natyam. After films like Mela, Sevak, Satya, Agni Star, and Amala, she became a top female actor of the time.

