News18 » Movies
2-min read

These Memes From Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer Prove That the Film is Already a Hit

Ayushmann Khurrana plays a gay man in the upcoming comedy, and the trailer showed us glimpses of hilarious yet relatable scenes from the film, which have been converted into memes now.

News18.com

Updated:January 20, 2020, 7:55 PM IST
These Memes From Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer Prove That the Film is Already a Hit
Images: Twitter

The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana's next film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is full of punchlines and funny one-liners, so it was only a matter of time before it spawned several hilarious memes. Ayushmann plays a gay man in the upcoming comedy, and the trailer showed us glimpses of hilarious yet relatable scenes from the film. Dialogues mouthed by various characters, including Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Manurishi Chaddha are part of popular memes now.

One of the popular scenes is from the very opening scene of the trailer, where Manurishi asks Ayushmann when did he decide to be a homosexual man.

The train scene obviously reminded everyone of Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge.

One of the most popular dialogues is the one where Neena Gupta says she has a heart since she is the mother. Gajraj Rao's million dollar comeback is, "Baap toh battery pe chalte hain."

The 'Beta tumhe galat faimi hui hai' line proved to be a fitting reply to so many real-life situations.

Here are more memes from Twitterverse inspired by the film's trailer:

