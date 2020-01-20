These Memes From Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer Prove That the Film is Already a Hit
Ayushmann Khurrana plays a gay man in the upcoming comedy, and the trailer showed us glimpses of hilarious yet relatable scenes from the film, which have been converted into memes now.
Images: Twitter
The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana's next film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is full of punchlines and funny one-liners, so it was only a matter of time before it spawned several hilarious memes. Ayushmann plays a gay man in the upcoming comedy, and the trailer showed us glimpses of hilarious yet relatable scenes from the film. Dialogues mouthed by various characters, including Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta and Manurishi Chaddha are part of popular memes now.
One of the popular scenes is from the very opening scene of the trailer, where Manurishi asks Ayushmann when did he decide to be a homosexual man.
When You try to explain what you do as an Content Creator to your Family.#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhantrailer pic.twitter.com/XGiPGJQBlQ— Become An Influencer (@tagmangofficial) January 20, 2020
#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan* Whein neighbours catch me smoking * pic.twitter.com/zloKttCiZ0— N I T I N (@theNitinWalke) January 20, 2020
Indian aunties when they run into you while you're out on a date #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/BeQKBWKi5m— Avinash Raina (@AviRaina) January 20, 2020
The train scene obviously reminded everyone of Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge.
From This To This We all grew up ...#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/fRvdazucPO— 💲💔〽️ (@Samcasm7) January 20, 2020
#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan*At 2am*Anxiety, depression and overthinking : pic.twitter.com/47f3ALUEkp— Rituparna Das (@Rituparna__Das) January 20, 2020
One of the most popular dialogues is the one where Neena Gupta says she has a heart since she is the mother. Gajraj Rao's million dollar comeback is, "Baap toh battery pe chalte hain."
#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan*Morgan Stark exist, pic.twitter.com/dC57IKoSXv— Imran Mansuri (@WackyGhost) January 20, 2020
The 'Beta tumhe galat faimi hui hai' line proved to be a fitting reply to so many real-life situations.
Fresher : Engineering join karlia Achi job milke life settle hojayegi abJobless pass out Seniors : #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/S4PXsUNCMC— Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) January 20, 2020
Beta: Papa..main arrange marriage hi karunga..kam se kam biwi meri baat to manegi, aur izzat bhi karegi meri..Papa: #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/DIe4MxkM47— Tweet_Bazz (@itweetbazz) January 20, 2020
When a hot girl sits next to @ZakirismZakir bhai to her. #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/JFWVL5N6X4— अmann (@amanprithviraj) January 20, 2020
Here are more memes from Twitterverse inspired by the film's trailer:
My self respect to me when i keep texting the person who ignores me😐#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/zgqRl7TIWj— Sarcasticc✌ (@Sarcasticc3) January 20, 2020
Casteism, homophobia, women rights and blind ppl sabka rights lega re tera @ayushmannk #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/oM1XXI8Ht2— house dankister (@house_dankister) January 20, 2020
Actors who don't make movies with good script to #AyushmannKhurrana#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan pic.twitter.com/Dji1kHtMtf— Gulshan Laassi (@gulshanlassi) January 20, 2020
PUBG addicts:#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan #PUBGMOBILE #PUBG pic.twitter.com/OcdfBzUwiS— tebgaming (@tebgaming1) January 20, 2020
