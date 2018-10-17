These Pictures of Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Spending Quality Time in New York Go Viral

Alia Bhatt might be busy with several projects, including Kalank, but that doesn't stop her from taking time out for her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently in New York for his father Rishi Kapoor's medical treatment.The actress, who recently wrapped up the Kargil schedule of her upcoming film Kalank, landed in New York City on Tuesday to be with her alleged beau. Taking to her Instagram, she also posted a picture of herself from the streets of NYC. She captioned the picture as, "The Big Apple."A few photos of the duo have also made their way to social media and have been breaking the internet since Wednesday morning. While in one of them Ranbir and Alia are seen holding shopping bags, in the other pictures they are seen taking a stroll on the streets of NYC.Take a look:Though Ranbir has candidly spoken about his relationship with her, Alia is yet to confirm their romance.Meanwhile, Ranbir's mother Neetu Singh, too, shared a picture of Ranbir as he took a walk around NYC.“The strength,” she captioned the photo in which Ranbir is seen wearing a blue T-shirt and cap and carrying a backpack.