These Pics of Aryan Khan Hugging a Mystery Woman Leave Fans Wondering If She is His Girlfriend

Aryan Khan, who is currently studying overseas, on Thursday, sent the internet into a frenzy after his photographs with a mystery woman emerged on social media.

Updated:July 25, 2019, 12:07 PM IST
These Pics of Aryan Khan Hugging a Mystery Woman Leave Fans Wondering If She is His Girlfriend
Image courtesy: Aryan Khan/ Instagram
We have often seen Shah Rukh Khan and his youngest boy AbRam win over the internet with their cute and charming pictures but let us tell you that the superstar's eldest son Aryan is not too far behind. He is one of the most popular star kids in Bollywood at the moment.

Aryan, who is currently studying overseas, on Thursday, sent the internet into a frenzy after his photographs with a mystery woman emerged on social media. The image was shared by an Instagram handle @suhanakha2.

The pictures see Aryan and the woman hugging and happily posing for the camera. While Aryan is seen in an all-black outfit, the woman is dressed in a red shimmery top and black shorts. The photos have garnered a lot of attention, with many wondering if Aryan is dating her.

Recently, a report in Mumbai Mirror stated that Aryan was apparently dating a blogger from London and his mother Gauri Khan had already met her. Aryan made his film debut with The Lion King (Hindi), in which he lent his voice to Simba.

The Lion King follows the adventures of Simba, who is to succeed his father Mufasa (Shah Rukh Khan), as King of the Pride Lands, and narrates a tale of how he rises up to the occasion despite several attempts to bring him down by his villainous uncle Scar.

Aryan has been receiving much appreciation and love for his incredible voiceover in the movie, with many saying he sounds exactly like Shah Rukh.

