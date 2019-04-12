These Pics of Shah Rukh Khan With Baby Ziva Dhoni are Breaking the Internet

Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni's daughter, Ziva has become an internet sensation, and it is not hard to see why. She has been stealing hearts with her super cute appearances. And whenever a picture of her surface online it takes over the internet by storm.Most recently, a series of throwback pictures of this cutie along with Shah Rukh Khan emerged on social media. Needless to say, the photographs went viral in no time. In the pictures, which were taken during the Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2018, Ziva and SRK can be seen making funny faces as they look straight into the camera.Ziva is often spotted in the stadium stands to cheer for her father's IPL team Chennai Super Kings. Last month, when CSK registered their second victory in the IPL tournament after they took on Delhi Capitals at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, Ziva gave the loudest cheer to her father, who was performing his duties in the middle.The incident happened in the 11th over after IPL's highest run-scorer Suresh Raina fell to DC's Amit Mishra. In came Dhoni and watching her dad out there made the four-year-old cricket yell, "Go Papa..."Ziva's adorable video was later shared by the official IPL accounts across social media.