These Pictures Are Proof That Priyanka Chopra Cannot Miss On Family Time

Priyanka Chopra always makes time to spend with her family and the internet is witness to this fact. The actress, who has been reaching new heights in her professional life, has managed to strike a balance between both.

A few images have recently cropped up on social media where the Barfi actress is seen having a great time with her family and also her husband, Nick Jonas’ family.

The first of the clicks shared by a fan club on Instagram, was captured during the wedding reception ceremony of Priyanka and Nick, held in Mumbai. The second picture is from the couple’s LA abode when the family got together to usher Christmas Eve. In the last fam-jam where everyone is all-smiles, we see Nick clicking a selfie while Priyanka adorably holds her sister-in-law, Danielle’s daughter.



Priyanka, who recently celebrated her 20 years in the entertainment world, is all set to join the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit, held virtually on July 13 to July 15, along with the likes of Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle.



No matter their background, girls have the power to transform themselves, their communities, and the world around them. Join me for the virtual 2020 @GirlUp Leadership Summit, July 13-15 with some of the top female leaders! Get your tickets https://t.co/VJCZLNae33 #GirlsLead20 pic.twitter.com/iu3Nr2hlyV — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 9, 2020



Last year, Priyanka made an official announcement saying that she along with Nick will come up with an unscripted series, tentatively titled, Sangeet Project. They will also be executive producers for the same. The reality show will be inspired by their own sangeet ceremony, which is an Indian tradition of music and dance performances hosted ahead of the main day. The project will be platformed on a leading OTT site and will mark the couple’s first joint project post marriage.