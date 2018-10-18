These Pictures of Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Hanging Out in New York Go Viral

Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra share a warm bond with each other. It was visible once again when the two actresses were snapped together in New York. The pictures and videos from the meeting have now gone viral.While Priyanka chose to wear a red crop top with blue denim and a black oversized coat, Alia donned a long white shirt with black pants.In the video, the two can be seen indulged in an animated discussion while taking a stroll on the streets of New York.Take a look at their New York outing:Recently, Alia was spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, who is also in New York for his father Rishi Kapoor's medical treatment.After wrapping up the Kargil schedule of her upcoming film Kalank, Alia landed in New York City on Tuesday to be with her alleged beau. Taking to her Instagram, she also posted a picture of herself from the streets of NYC. She captioned the picture as, "The Big Apple."On the other hand, rumours of Priyanka's impending wedding with Nick Jonas are rife on social media. The latest reports suggest that the two may tie the knot in a traditional three day function at a heritage palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Their wedding will reportedly be followed by a grand bridal shower in New York.