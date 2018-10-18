English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
These Pictures of Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Hanging Out in New York Go Viral
Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt were snapped together in New York. The pictures and videos from the meeting have now gone viral.
Image Courtesy: star_lifestyle_world/ Instagram
Loading...
Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra share a warm bond with each other. It was visible once again when the two actresses were snapped together in New York. The pictures and videos from the meeting have now gone viral.
While Priyanka chose to wear a red crop top with blue denim and a black oversized coat, Alia donned a long white shirt with black pants.
In the video, the two can be seen indulged in an animated discussion while taking a stroll on the streets of New York.
Take a look at their New York outing:
Recently, Alia was spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, who is also in New York for his father Rishi Kapoor's medical treatment.
After wrapping up the Kargil schedule of her upcoming film Kalank, Alia landed in New York City on Tuesday to be with her alleged beau. Taking to her Instagram, she also posted a picture of herself from the streets of NYC. She captioned the picture as, "The Big Apple."
On the other hand, rumours of Priyanka's impending wedding with Nick Jonas are rife on social media. The latest reports suggest that the two may tie the knot in a traditional three day function at a heritage palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Their wedding will reportedly be followed by a grand bridal shower in New York.
While Priyanka chose to wear a red crop top with blue denim and a black oversized coat, Alia donned a long white shirt with black pants.
In the video, the two can be seen indulged in an animated discussion while taking a stroll on the streets of New York.
Take a look at their New York outing:
View this post on Instagram
.@priyankachopra and @aliaabhatt snapped in New York | @star_lifestyle_world . . . . . . . #PriyankaChopra #AliaBhatt #Bollywood #StyleFile #Fashion #Style #Beauty #Glam #IndianFashion #CelebStyle #CelebFashion #BollywoodFashion #InstaCeleb #InstaFashion #InstaGood #InstaFollow #InstaDaily #LikeForLike #InstaLike #Ootn #ootd #Outfit #starlifestyleworld #Potd #PhotoOfTheDay
Recently, Alia was spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, who is also in New York for his father Rishi Kapoor's medical treatment.
After wrapping up the Kargil schedule of her upcoming film Kalank, Alia landed in New York City on Tuesday to be with her alleged beau. Taking to her Instagram, she also posted a picture of herself from the streets of NYC. She captioned the picture as, "The Big Apple."
On the other hand, rumours of Priyanka's impending wedding with Nick Jonas are rife on social media. The latest reports suggest that the two may tie the knot in a traditional three day function at a heritage palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Their wedding will reportedly be followed by a grand bridal shower in New York.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Badhaai Ho Movie Review: Neena Gupta, Surekha Sikri are Real Stars of This Ayushmann Khurrana Film
- Saina Nehwal, Sameer Verma Enter Quarterfinals of Denmark Open
- Nothing to See Here: Sri Lanka to Revoke Rogue Bikini Ban
- This 5-Year-Old Boy Couldn't Get Enough of Prince Harry and His Beard
- Parineeti Chopra to Demand Rs 37 Crore from Nick Jonas at Priyanka’s Wedding. Here’s Why
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...