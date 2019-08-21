India's most popular game show--Kaun Banega Crorepati-- is back, with show host Amitabh Bachchan inviting contestants to take up the hot seat. However, as is the the tradition, no money in KBC is earned without the knowledge of popular, trending subjects and seems like this year's outing is becoming quite troubling for contestants, owing to the nature of questions with some of them relating to Bollywood celebrity weddings and one of world's most popular online games PUBG.

That's correct. Big B, this time around, posed questions about celebrity weddings and PUBG, which had contestants mulling over the right answers. One of the questions pertained to who amongst the pairings of Deepika Padukone- Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas, Neha Dhupia- Angad Bedi and Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja got hitched first. latestly.com reports that the contestant answered Priyanka-Nick after giving it much thought, which also turned out to be the right answer.

In another instance, Big B also posted a question about the full-form of popular game PUBG, which forced the contestant to take up one of their lifelines. The contestant used their 'Audience Poll' lifeline for they did not know the right answer. Thanks to the 92 percent audience, who got the answer correct (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) that the said contestant was able to move ahead in the game show.

KBC airs every Monday- Friday on Sony TV between 09:00 pm and 10:30 pm IST.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.