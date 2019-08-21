These Questions About Nickyanka's Wedding, PUBG Troubled Kaun Banega Crorepati Contestants
'Kaun Banega Crorepati 11' is turning out to be quite troubling for some contestants, who have not brushed up their knowledge about trending subjects like Bollywood celebrity weddings and PUBG.
Image of Amitabh Bachchan, Nickyanka, PUBG, courtesy of Instagram
India's most popular game show--Kaun Banega Crorepati-- is back, with show host Amitabh Bachchan inviting contestants to take up the hot seat. However, as is the the tradition, no money in KBC is earned without the knowledge of popular, trending subjects and seems like this year's outing is becoming quite troubling for contestants, owing to the nature of questions with some of them relating to Bollywood celebrity weddings and one of world's most popular online games PUBG.
That's correct. Big B, this time around, posed questions about celebrity weddings and PUBG, which had contestants mulling over the right answers. One of the questions pertained to who amongst the pairings of Deepika Padukone- Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas, Neha Dhupia- Angad Bedi and Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja got hitched first. latestly.com reports that the contestant answered Priyanka-Nick after giving it much thought, which also turned out to be the right answer.
In another instance, Big B also posted a question about the full-form of popular game PUBG, which forced the contestant to take up one of their lifelines. The contestant used their 'Audience Poll' lifeline for they did not know the right answer. Thanks to the 92 percent audience, who got the answer correct (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) that the said contestant was able to move ahead in the game show.
KBC airs every Monday- Friday on Sony TV between 09:00 pm and 10:30 pm IST.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Will You Have to Link Your Aadhaar With Facebook, WhatsApp And Twitter Accounts?
- 'No Way Out': Elon Musk Thinks Earth Will Ultimately Perish When a Huge Asteroid Strikes Us
- Meet Dipesh, 18-Year-Old Dancer from Bengal Who's Trying to Put India on World Ballet Map
- HS Prannoy Trumps Lin Dan to Enter Round 3 of World Badminton Championships
- Camera That Clicked San Francisco’s Fog Enveloped Golden Gate Bridge is Shutting Down