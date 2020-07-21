These Rules on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 Changed Due to Coronavirus?

After the mega success of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 13, the reality show is set to return with another anticipated season and fresh faces. A major change from previous editions is that this time the show will take place amid an ongoing pandemic and as per reports the makers have incorporated some new rules keeping the coronavirus spread in mind.

It is reported that the hunt for participants who will feature in BB 14 is on in full swing. Meanwhile, reports have suggested that Salman will be shooting with a small team from his Panvel farmhouse and will not be travelling to the set for hosting BB 14 like in the good old days.

A new set of rules dictate that the contestants entering BB 14 will not be paid remuneration per week. Instead, a pre-decided budget for the show will play a role in drawing up a contract between the contestant and the makers. In such a case, the participants will not be paid for the episodes that have not been shot and if coronavirus forces a contestant to vacate the house or the show to shut down, the incurred loss will be manageable.

Moreover, special focus this season will be on contestants' health and hygiene. It is claimed that temperature checks and sanitisation will be regularly done to ensure safety and smooth functioning of the reality show. If a participant falls ill, he/she will be shown the door. In addition to this, a mandatory corona test of all the people entering the house will be done.

Meanwhile, the theme of this year's BB season is said to be jungle. Are you excited for the BB coronavirus edition?