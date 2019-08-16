These Sacred Games 1 Vs Sacred Games 2 Memes Are as Confusing For Some as the Latest Season

While writers of the hit Netflix series Sacred Games may have upped the ante with the latest outing, which released on August 15, fans also searched for new ways to convey their point and feelings across about the second season. A flurry of memes emerged online after the Sacred Games 2 premiered and some watchers instantly drew comparisons between the two season, while not overtly expressing which one they preferred more.

Check out a compilation of Sacred Games 1 vs Sacred Games 2 memes here:

Sacred Games Sacred GamesSeason 1 Season 2#SacredGamesS2 pic.twitter.com/uBzjJyaHII — ⚽️Raees Happu-God Of Thunder⚽️ (@HappuDroga3) August 15, 2019

Pic-1 how you thought sacred games season 2 will bePic-2 how exactly it is#SacredGamesSeason2 #SACREDGAMES2 #SacredGamesS2 pic.twitter.com/kSLCatzOA8 — Pushpraj Dubey (@Raj_DwiWEEDi) August 15, 2019

In his review of Sacred Games 2, News18's Rohit Vats wrote, "Like the first season, this one can also be accused of wrapping and presenting cheap thrills in the name of a thriller, but it’s perfectly mounted and is one of the best shows on Netflix. In fact, it may become another Narcos or Money Heist for the streaming app."

Sacred Games 2 stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Surveen Chawla, Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey in important roles.

The sophomore season of the show, based on author Vikram Chandra's novel of the same name, will pick up from Sartaj Singh (Khan) pursuing his relentless battle of saving Mumbai and Ganesh Gaitonde (Siddiqui) facing bigger challenges to retain his position as the legendary kingpin of the city.

Like season one, Anurag Kashyap is at the helm of the portions featuring Nawazuddin, while Neeraj Ghaywan of Masaan fame has come on board to direct the scenes with Saif.

Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover return as the show-runner and the lead writer, respectively.

