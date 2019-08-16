These Sacred Games 1 Vs Sacred Games 2 Memes Are as Confusing For Some as the Latest Season
Netflix released the second season of 'Sacred Games' on August 15, leading people to compare it with season one. Check out some of memes generated to arrive at a conclusion.
Sacred Games 2 poster, courtesy of Instagram
While writers of the hit Netflix series Sacred Games may have upped the ante with the latest outing, which released on August 15, fans also searched for new ways to convey their point and feelings across about the second season. A flurry of memes emerged online after the Sacred Games 2 premiered and some watchers instantly drew comparisons between the two season, while not overtly expressing which one they preferred more.
Check out a compilation of Sacred Games 1 vs Sacred Games 2 memes here:
To whomsoever it may Concern 🙏🏽#SacredGamesS1Vs.#SacredGamesS2 pic.twitter.com/u5VWpl9XVA— Ankush (@_James_Bong) August 15, 2019
**My review** #SacredGamesS1 Vs #SacredGamesS2 pic.twitter.com/G79zuFWrfN— Keshav | केशव (@aryaKeshav) August 15, 2019
Sacred Games Sacred GamesSeason 1 Season 2#SacredGamesS2 pic.twitter.com/uBzjJyaHII— ⚽️Raees Happu-God Of Thunder⚽️ (@HappuDroga3) August 15, 2019
Sacred Games Season1 VS Season2#SacredGamesS2 pic.twitter.com/kcVWe1gJek— Prajwal (@bprjwl) August 15, 2019
#SacredGamesS2season 1 Season 2 pic.twitter.com/6CYGrc3gJ6— Rockey Bhai (@yashArmy8055) August 15, 2019
Pic-1 how you thought sacred games season 2 will bePic-2 how exactly it is#SacredGamesSeason2 #SACREDGAMES2 #SacredGamesS2 pic.twitter.com/kSLCatzOA8— Pushpraj Dubey (@Raj_DwiWEEDi) August 15, 2019
#SacredGamesS2Scared Games:Season 1 Season 2 pic.twitter.com/zpMkWFW3iZ— Yubraj (@KaNaukar) August 15, 2019
In his review of Sacred Games 2, News18's Rohit Vats wrote, "Like the first season, this one can also be accused of wrapping and presenting cheap thrills in the name of a thriller, but it’s perfectly mounted and is one of the best shows on Netflix. In fact, it may become another Narcos or Money Heist for the streaming app."
Read---Sacred Games 2 Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Makes It One of the Best on Netflix
Sacred Games 2 stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi, Surveen Chawla, Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey in important roles.
The sophomore season of the show, based on author Vikram Chandra's novel of the same name, will pick up from Sartaj Singh (Khan) pursuing his relentless battle of saving Mumbai and Ganesh Gaitonde (Siddiqui) facing bigger challenges to retain his position as the legendary kingpin of the city.
Like season one, Anurag Kashyap is at the helm of the portions featuring Nawazuddin, while Neeraj Ghaywan of Masaan fame has come on board to direct the scenes with Saif.
Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover return as the show-runner and the lead writer, respectively.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mission Mangal Movie Review: An Entertaining Account of a Complicated Mission
- Batla House Movie Review: John Abraham's Independence Day Offering is a Crowd Pleaser
- Reliance Jio’s First Day First Show is Worrying Multiplexes: Numbers Tell Their Own Story
- Janhvi Kapoor Borrows Money From Driver to Give to Street Kid, Fans Say Sridevi Would Be Proud
- Mia Khalifa Reveals That She Only Made a Total of Rs 8.5 Lakhs in the Adult Film Industry