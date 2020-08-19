These Stunning Pictures Of Mouni Roy Will Leave You in Awe Of Her

Actress Mouni Roy often catches her followers attention by uploading beautiful pictures of herself. The actress on Wednesday shared a series of photos on social media wherein she can be seen standing in front of a floral background with a bright smile on the face.

In the images which she posted on Instagram, the actress can be seen striking different poses in each picture.

The caption of the post reads, “#goodvibesonly #gratitude”.

Today, she also uploaded images of pages from Bhagavad Gita and notes she made. Through this post, Mouni shared some good lessons with her followers. In the photos, shlokas and their meanings can be seen underlined with a pen.

Sharing a lesson which she liked, the actress wrote, “Don’t measure yourself with anyone else’s yardship, even if it’s god themselves, be inspired, don’t imitate”.

The actress earlier this month visited Harry Potter Station's 9 3/4 Platform in London. She posted pictures on Instagram in which she can be seen dressed in a white dress, posing with a luggage cart.

The caption of the post in French reads, “Au Revoir Adios Farewell,” indicating that she was leaving for somewhere else.

Mouni got stuck in Abu Dhabi for almost four months, March to July, because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 and subsequent imposition of restrictions on international flights. She had gone there for a magazine photo shoot.

She left Abu Dhabi for London in July after travel restrictions were eased.

She will be next seen in Brahmastra, helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.