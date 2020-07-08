These Viral Videos Of Sushant Singh Rajput's Lookalike Leave Netizens Stunned, Watch Here

With so many throwback clips and photos emerging on social media in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, videos of Dil Bechara star's doppelganger are now breaking the Internet.

Pictures and videos of Sushant's lookalike have been doing rounds on the internet for a while. The lookalike has been identified as a fitness enthusiast, Sachin Tiwari from Raebareli Uttar Pradesh. Many pointed out that he resembles Sushant's former hairstyle and sharp jawline.

In one of his Instagram videos, Sachin can be seen imitating the hook step of the title track of Sushant's 2013 romantic comedy Shuddh Desi Romance. The video garnered several comments from Sushant's fans who even encouraged Sachin to try his hand at Bollywood.

One user wrote, "Oh my god, you reminded us of Sushant sir. Keep it up." Another said, "You should try in Bollywood."

Watch his other videos here:

Sushant passed away on June 14. He died by suicide, Mumbai police confirmed.

Sushant starred in films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, Raabta, Kedarnath and Sonchiriya. But his most prominent role came as cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the 2007 biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. His brief Bollywood career of six years, starting from the urban multiplex hit Kai Po Che in 2013, to his final release, last year's bumper hit Chhichhore, had a healthy flow of box office successes, which also established him as a credible actor.