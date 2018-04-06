English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
They Are Safe Because They Are Not Salman Khan: Mika Singh
Singh, who has sung numbers like Aaj ki party, Ready and 440 Volt, on Friday shared a clipping of a man getting beaten up by a group of men.
File photo of singer Mika Singh.
Mumbai: Singer Mika Singh has sided with superstar Salman Khan, who has been sentenced to a five-year jail term for blackbuck poaching in 1998. He said laws in the country should be same for everybody.
"I respect our legal system but law should be same for all. If Salman Khan can be convicted though he is celebrity, then such people who are assaulting a poor guy and making a video of their criminal act should also be punished... They are safe because they are not Salman Khan," Singh captioned the image.
A Jodhpur Court on Thursday found Salman, 52, guilty under Section 9/51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 for killing two blackbucks, an endangered species, hunting of which is prohibited by law. The incident took place in Kankani village near Jodhpur on October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of Bollywood film "Hum Saath Saath Hain".
