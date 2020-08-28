They Could Have Found Rs 15 Crore If It Was In My Account: Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty, who was allegedly in a relationship with late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has refuted that her family was funneling money from Sushant’s account.

She said, “This is such a baseless allegation. It’s not a small amount that nobody could find it even after such investigation. I have talked to the Mumbai Police, I am undergoing investigation with ED. Where is Rs 15 crore? They could have found it if this money was in my account. Sushant never transferred even one rupee to either me or my family.”

Filmmaker Ssandip Singh has been mentioned many times in reports related to Sushant’s death, but Rhea denies knowing him.

“Even I want to know who is Ssandip Singh because the 18 months I spent with Sushant, he never talked about this person, neither he came home. I don’t think Sushant ever talked to him,” said Rhea.

She was trolled on social media for saying ‘sorry babu’ after seeing Sushant’s body. She explained, “What was I supposed to say! I am sorry you lost your life. This is witch hunt ki I am sorry me bhi problem hai. His sister Shweta Singh Kriti had also posted a similar message on Instagram that ‘I am sorry, I knew you were suffering’ aur fir wo nikaal diya tha. Can’t people see how manipulated is this game?”

She added, “In 2011, Shweta Singh Kriti talked about mental health on her Facebook page, she talked about her mom’s mental health. She said how passionate she is about this subject. She wanted to open an institute about this in America, and then when there was an FIR in Patna, wo nikaal diya! This is all in public domain. Why nobody is taking notice of it? They are frequently changing their statements, and if I am saying sorry after seeing my loved one’s body then I am a bad woman?”

She further said, “Why can’t the people who loved Sushant for no reason accept that I could also love him because he was an amazing guy?”