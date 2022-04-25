'They Grow up so Fast': Union Minister Smriti Irani's Post For Her Kids

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday, April 23, shared some pictures with her children. In the post accompanying the pictures, she poured her heart out. After seeing the post, fans are assuming that her children are leaving for their further studies.

She wrote, “Some are often heard saying ‘they grow up so fast’ others cajole you to comfort adding that ‘one day you need to let them go’ No matter what advice is given I’m taking none. They are my babies and will always be tied to me and mine, No, the nest is not empty, the young ones have flown only to come back soon. My love, My life.” This post has received more than 44,000 likes just in a day.

Smriti Irani has shared 3 pictures in which everyone is seen having fun. In the first picture, Smriti is with her younger daughter Zoish Irani and looks at her son Johar, who is saying something in his father Zubin Irani’s ear. In the second picture, Johar and Zoish are hugging their father Zubin, while in the third picture, Smriti is seen posing with her two daughters.

Not only fans but Bollywood celebrities are also reacting to this post. Many stars, including Twinkle Khanna, Jaya Bhattacharya, Achint Kaur and Aashka Goradia have showered a lot of love on this post. Jaya wrote, “Awww, They’ve grown up so… chashm-e-bad-door.” Twinkle Khanna and Aashka Goradia left heart emojis. Geeta Phogat also commented on this post and said, “Beautiful picture Ma’am.”

Smriti married businessman Zubin Irani in the year 2001. The two welcomed their son Johar in October 2001 and then daughter Zoish in 2003.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.