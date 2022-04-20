‘They Have Taken Bade Achhe Lagte Hain to Next Level’: Sakshi Tanwar on Nakkul Mehta and Disha Parmar

TV actress Sakshi Tanwar needs no introduction. Having worked in some superhit television soaps, Sakshi is not only among the leading names in the Hindi TV industry but has also won the hearts of the audience with her acting prowess. The actress is still best-known for her roles in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Both the shows are a milestone in Sakshi’s career. Recently, the actor took a trip down memory lane as she visited the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The second season of the show stars actors Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in the lead roles as Ram and Priya. Sakshi was indeed nostalgic after coming back to the sets post 8 years. And talking about the lead pair with ETimes, the actor said that Disha and Nakuul have “taken the show to next level.”

“Disha has taken the role of Priya a notch higher,” Sakshi said, stating that it was “lovely” meeting her. The actor opined that Disha is playing the role of Priya quite well.“I think the new Ram and Priya, Nakuul and Disha have taken the show to a next level,” Sakshi added.

On her visit to the studio, wherein they shot the season one of the show, Sakshi said that she actually recalled all the old memories from her shooting days, mentioning how fun-filled the atmosphere on the set used to be. Sakshi essayed the role of Priya in the first season of the daily soap, alongside Ram Kapoor. Their on-screen chemistry is still etched in the hearts of viewers.

Apart from TV shows, Sakshi has worked in a number of films, including Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal. However, she recently ventured into OTT with the Netflix series MAI. The show has been well received by the audience, as well as, the critics. There is no doubt that Sakshi continues to flourish in her unexplored art of acting, even after 25 years.

