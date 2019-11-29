Take the pledge to vote

They Should Consider His Age, Says Cinematographer Rajeev Ravi on Shane Nigam Ban

A sudden ban on actor Shane Nigam was announced by the Kerala Film Producers' Association (KFPA) on Thursday, after a tussle between him and producers.

Updated:November 29, 2019, 5:14 PM IST
They Should Consider His Age, Says Cinematographer Rajeev Ravi on Shane Nigam Ban
Malayalam actor Shane Nigam, who made his major acting debut with the 2016 film Kismath, has landed himself into a series of controversies with filmmakers. The 23-year-old was quick to rise to fame due to his acting abilities and the kind of projects that came his way.

A sudden ban was announced by the Kerala Film Producers' Association (KFPA) on Thursday, and three of his upcoming films - Veyil, Qurbani and Ullasam - have been stopped overnight. The ban came after a tussle between Shane and producers. The actor has also been asked to pay an amount of Rs 7 crore as compensation for the alleged losses incurred by the producers.

A day after his mother came to his defence in the matter, cinematographer-director Rajeev Ravi has weighed in on the issue, saying that it should be solved in a mature way.

"They should consider his age. He is only 22 and such a talented actor. You can't just put an end to someone's career like that. But I am also concerned about the directors, who would have spent such a lot of time creating what they did. Their work has been suddenly stopped. The issue should be discussed among all of them and solved," Rajeev was quoted as saying by The News Minute.

It is Rajeev who introduced Shane to acting when he was a teenager, through Annayum Rasoolum. It marked both their debuts – Rajeev's as a filmmaker and Shane's as an actor.

