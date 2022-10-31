'They're Copy-Pasted': Boney Kapoor on Why South Remakes Fail at Box Office

Producer Boney Kapoor is all set for his next film Mili starring his daughter Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role. The film is the official adaptation of the Malayalam hit film Helen. The producer has shared his thoughts on why the recent Hindi adaptations of South Indian Films are failing to succeed in Bollywood. Boney stated that films like Vikram Vedha and Jersey lack the North Indian nativity which is essential for the Hindi audience.

In a chat with Times of India, Boney said that one of the reasons why Hindi remakes of some South films aren’t working is because they are ‘copy-pasted’. Mentioning a few examples like Jersey and Vikram Vedha, he also added that the titles are also kept the same as the original. “Also while remaking south films, one has to add the North Indian nativity to suit the Hindi audience. You have to make a film which will be accepted pan India,” he added.

Gowtam Tinnanuri made his Bollywood directorial debut with Jersey, the remake of his 2019 Telugu film with the same title. However, even getting positive reviews from the makers the film couldn’t make good numbers at the box office.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha’s storyline is based on the Indian folktale Vikram and Beetal which is the official remake of a Tamil film with the same title featuring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead. The director duo Pushkar and Gayathri earlier said that even though the “soul” of the film is the same but is “completely different.”

Coming back to Mili, Boney Kapoor’s upcoming production venture also features Sunny Kaushal, Manoj Pahwa and others in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Mathukutty Xavier who also directed the original film. The film is all set to hit the cinemas on November 4, this year.

