Things Got So Bad During Lockdown, We Were Looking for Backup Plans: Prakriti and Sukriti Kakar

Several artistes and the showbiz industry as a whole have been suffering since the Covid-19 outbreak. The film and music industries almost came to a standstill during the lockdown last year. Sisters Prakriti and Sukriti Kakar, who have sung for movies as well as featured in music videos like Kehndi Haan Kehndi Naa and Hum Tum, said they thought they were heading towards a dead end and were considering other career options.

“Covid-19 obviously changed the timelines a lot of things that we were supposed to do in the first half of the year. It might seem stupid for us to just complain for ourselves, because everyone to some extent is affected deeply by situation, businesses are suffering. Last year was very bad, so much that we were looking at having a backup plan. Of course, music is something that we love to do. But we were also looking at other options, because it looked like we were heading to a dead end, since the situation was so bad last year,” the twins said.

Things started getting better at the end of last year, and they were about to restore normalcy at work, but the second wave derailed their plans again. “Things got better and it started feeling like it’s normal again, work was picking up. We tried shooting some songs. And then we were hit by another wave. So it just feels like a crazy deja vu situation. We are unable to shoot our next song. I think 10 gigs by now have been canceled. Our work involves a lot of travelling but that’s a big no-no.”

Sukriti has done playback for films like Kapoor & Sons (Kar Gayi Chull) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (Lakk Mera Hit), while Prakriti has sung Gazab Ka Hai Din for the film Dil Juunglee and Katra Katra for Alone. But their playback careers on pause now, because composers are not calling singers to studios for recording.

“There’s no concept of any music director or composer calling you into their studio to sing because nobody wants to take a chance. Everybody is working from home, we have a recording set up at home. All communication is happening on calls and everyone’s working from their houses virtually,” they said.

The twins collaborated with composer Amaal Malik to release an Indian remix of Dua Lipa’s hit song Levitating, and managed to record it in the studio in November last year. “We managed to record it in the studio in record, but we couldn’t shoot a video because of the lockdown. Dua Lipa has never collaborated with anyone in Asia, and it was a great responsibility since we were the first ones. We have another international remake collaboration with Amaal Malik, which is going to be out later because that is also delayed,” the sisters said.

